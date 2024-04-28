GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $141,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Xylem by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 394,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,085,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 71,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 777,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,879,000 after buying an additional 118,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE XYL opened at $132.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.90. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $132.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.11.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

