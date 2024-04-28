GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Biogen by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 96,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after buying an additional 33,238 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Biogen by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Biogen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 882 shares of company stock worth $202,030. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $208.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.57. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

