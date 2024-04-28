GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $123,000 Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 18.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

