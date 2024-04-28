GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $147,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,691,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,349,344.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,349,344.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 in the last three months. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Garmin Trading Up 0.3 %

GRMN opened at $143.45 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $95.40 and a 12-month high of $149.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.71.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

