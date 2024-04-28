GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coterra Energy

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

