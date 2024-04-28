Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gear Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Gear Energy Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of GXE stock opened at C$0.71 on Friday. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 3.73.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$37.52 million for the quarter. Gear Energy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

