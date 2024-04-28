Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Raised by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.7 %

GPC stock opened at $159.93 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $174.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.