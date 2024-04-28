Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,302 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 61,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Halliburton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 92,762 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

