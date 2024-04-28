Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in United States Steel by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in United States Steel by 60.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 181.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in United States Steel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

NYSE:X opened at $37.42 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

