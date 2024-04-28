Head to Head Analysis: Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) vs. ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Free Report) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Principal Solar and ReNew Energy Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ReNew Energy Global $86.52 billion 0.02 -$58.00 million $0.10 55.10

Principal Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReNew Energy Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A ReNew Energy Global 3.61% 2.96% 0.44%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Principal Solar and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Principal Solar and ReNew Energy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A ReNew Energy Global 0 0 5 0 3.00

ReNew Energy Global has a consensus target price of $8.35, suggesting a potential upside of 51.54%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Risk and Volatility

Principal Solar has a beta of 9.27, indicating that its share price is 827% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas Texas.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

