Head-To-Head Analysis: Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) and Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackBerry and Smead Value C’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $853.00 million 1.95 -$130.00 million ($0.24) -11.79 Smead Value C N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A

Smead Value C has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackBerry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 0 6 0 0 2.00 Smead Value C 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BlackBerry and Smead Value C, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BlackBerry presently has a consensus target price of $4.08, suggesting a potential upside of 44.29%. Given BlackBerry’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than Smead Value C.

Profitability

This table compares BlackBerry and Smead Value C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry -15.24% -0.24% -0.13% Smead Value C N/A N/A -17.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Smead Value C shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of BlackBerry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Smead Value C shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BlackBerry has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smead Value C has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smead Value C beats BlackBerry on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions. It also provides BlackBerry Technology Solutions (BTS); BlackBerry Certicom, a patented elliptic curve cryptography, which provides device security, anti-counterfeiting and product authentication solutions; BlackBerry Radar offers monitoring and telematics solutions; BlackBerry Professional; and cyber security consulting services. In addition, the company is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Smead Value C

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

