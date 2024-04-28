Head to Head Comparison: Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) versus OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD)

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) and OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Charles River Laboratories International has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories International $4.13 billion 2.86 $474.62 million $9.21 24.87 OneMedNet $1.02 million 13.19 -$23.20 million ($0.19) -2.97

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and OneMedNet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charles River Laboratories International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Charles River Laboratories International and OneMedNet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories International 0 4 7 0 2.64 OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus price target of $253.23, indicating a potential upside of 10.57%. Given Charles River Laboratories International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Charles River Laboratories International is more favorable than OneMedNet.

Profitability

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and OneMedNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories International 11.49% 16.53% 7.02% OneMedNet N/A N/A -116.74%

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats OneMedNet on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells rodents, and purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening pre-clinical drug candidates, including research models, genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification and validation of novel targets, chemical compounds, and antibodies through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as toxicology, pathology, safety pharmacology, bioanalysis, drug metabolism, and pharmacokinetics services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It also provides contract vivarium operation services to biopharmaceutical clients. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

