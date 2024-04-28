Head to Head Review: Guild (NYSE:GHLD) versus Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL)

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
17.5% of Guild shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.0% of Guild shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Guild and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Guild
|-5.95%
|3.57%
|1.27%
|Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
|46.95%
|11.91%
|4.89%
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Guild
|$655.19 million
|1.27
|-$39.01 million
|($0.65)
|-20.97
|Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
|$161.76 million
|5.92
|$75.94 million
|N/A
|N/A
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guild.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Guild and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Guild
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2.25
|Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2.50
Guild presently has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.89%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.84%. Given Guild’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Guild is more favorable than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending.
Summary
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending beats Guild on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Guild
Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.