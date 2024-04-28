Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.69 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helen of Troy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.54. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $8.46 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HELE. StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HELE opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $86.23 and a 52 week high of $143.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.88 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 5.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $29,000.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

