Hillenbrand (HI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Hillenbrand to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $773.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.40 million. On average, analysts expect Hillenbrand to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HI opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.67. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 11.53%.

In related news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $401,644.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $401,644.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,536.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,163.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

