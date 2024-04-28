HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Gap Up to $12.02

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.02, but opened at $12.58. HilleVax shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 1,768 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

HilleVax Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $635.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.65.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. Analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HilleVax

In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $132,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 812,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,136,268.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HilleVax news, insider Robert Hershberg sold 11,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $173,143.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 953,831 shares in the company, valued at $14,240,696.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $132,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 812,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,136,268.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $986,464,242. 29.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLVX. Catalys Pacific LLC purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the fourth quarter worth $21,009,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 20.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,857,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 328.5% in the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 207,241 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 16.0% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,449,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the third quarter worth $2,374,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HilleVax



HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

