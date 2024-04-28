Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $192.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $204.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.59.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $202.12 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.04.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.