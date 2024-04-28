HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.65. 7,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 12,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HQI. Barrington Research cut their price objective on HireQuest from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $177.10 million, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.11.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. HireQuest had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HireQuest stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.96% of HireQuest at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

