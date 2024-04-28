Humana Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $16.04 Per Share (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $16.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.07. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.07 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.50.

NYSE:HUM opened at $305.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.77 and its 200-day moving average is $393.91. Humana has a 1-year low of $299.23 and a 1-year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Mariner LLC increased its position in Humana by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Humana by 27.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Humana by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 64,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

