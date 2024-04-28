Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 6,391 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,679 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,403 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 510.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,634 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after buying an additional 1,400,493 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,586 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,769,000 after buying an additional 238,113 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,101,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after buying an additional 387,125 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 931,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,449,000 after buying an additional 92,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $41.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $601.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.30 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Sunday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

