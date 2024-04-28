Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Envestnet by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Envestnet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Envestnet news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,968,274.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at $221,968,274.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envestnet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $62.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.31. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

