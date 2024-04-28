Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ODP were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ODP shares. StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Insider Transactions at ODP

In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ODP Price Performance

Shares of ODP opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $58.98.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

ODP announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 48.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

