Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.13 Million Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,477,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,534,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,503,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,720,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

RadNet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,418.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $49.94.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $420.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.11 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.