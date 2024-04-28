Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.38 Million Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Privia Health Group worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,545,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,537,000 after purchasing an additional 465,294 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,342,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,005,000 after acquiring an additional 348,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,344,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,920,000 after acquiring an additional 299,395 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth about $3,220,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRVA. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,697.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 96.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. Privia Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.