Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Photronics worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.40. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Photronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

