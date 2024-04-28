Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,952,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,132,000 after buying an additional 77,058 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,420,000 after acquiring an additional 289,208 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 529,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,254,000 after acquiring an additional 97,390 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Griffon by 32.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 221,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,316,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Griffon from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Griffon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of GFF opened at $68.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.46. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Griffon had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 72.80%. The firm had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

In related news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

