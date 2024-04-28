Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 10,042 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESNT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth $77,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth $219,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

NYSE ESNT opened at $53.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.31. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The business had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.23%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

