Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,123 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,766,000 after buying an additional 450,665 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,126 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 182.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 216,818 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 305,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 72.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 102,848 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.67.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

