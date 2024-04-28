Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 4,040 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in WaFd were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in WaFd by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in WaFd by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WaFd by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WaFd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,732,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in WaFd by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WaFd stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.85. WaFd, Inc has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

WaFd Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. WaFd’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

