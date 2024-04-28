Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 659 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of ePlus worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 832.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ePlus by 4,840.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in ePlus by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,376,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,924,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $78.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.18. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $509.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.25 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.86%. Equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLUS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ePlus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total transaction of $103,554.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Stories

