Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 745 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of HNI worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNI Stock Up 0.6 %

HNI stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.15 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 125.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,114.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 9,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $429,067.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,745.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,374 shares of company stock worth $749,534 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company's stock.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

