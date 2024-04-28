Inari Medical (NARI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Inari Medical to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Inari Medical has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Inari Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inari Medical Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NARI opened at $38.42 on Friday. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $71.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,280.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,003,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,265,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,000. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NARI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

