Incyte (INCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Incyte to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Incyte to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INCY opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Incyte has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $75.74.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. Citigroup decreased their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

