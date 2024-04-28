Incyte (INCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Incyte to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Incyte to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of INCY opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Incyte has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $75.74.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
