Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.59.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

INE opened at C$7.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$261.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$264.85 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 9.45%.

Insider Transactions at Innergex Renewable Energy

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.35 per share, with a total value of C$41,750.00. In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.35 per share, with a total value of C$41,750.00. Also, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,408.75. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $174,975. Corporate insiders own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.59%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

