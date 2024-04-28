Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $8.57 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.82.

Alphabet Trading Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $171.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.85 and its 200 day moving average is $141.42. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.54 and a 12 month high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 30.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.