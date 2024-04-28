Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.86). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITCI. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 1.6 %

ITCI stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $2,707,348.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,845,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,712 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $2,707,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,845,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,487 shares of company stock valued at $11,364,950 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $85,744,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,729,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 150.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,090,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,334,000 after acquiring an additional 554,577 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

