iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Position Increased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $114.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $118.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

