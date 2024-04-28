iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Reduced by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $119.99 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average of $113.84.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

