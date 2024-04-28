JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $23.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLM. Citigroup raised shares of SLM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.32.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 1,373.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 37.0% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

