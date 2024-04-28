KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Price Up 10.1%

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.21 and last traded at $55.21. 70,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 207,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KB. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $9,278,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,025,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 523,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 109,468 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 69,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Featured Articles

