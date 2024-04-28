Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get City alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHCO

City Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $104.11 on Thursday. City has a 52 week low of $82.53 and a 52 week high of $115.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average of $101.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. City had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 33.78%. Analysts predict that City will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other City news, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other City news, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $898,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,953,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in City by 577.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 92,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in City by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in City by 215.1% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in City during the fourth quarter worth about $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About City

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.