Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KYMR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 187.00%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $1,812,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,925,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,071,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $1,812,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,925,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,071,044.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 139,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $5,880,738.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 828,830 shares in the company, valued at $35,001,490.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 474,051 shares of company stock valued at $19,624,211. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

