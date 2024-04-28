LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

LeddarTech Price Performance

NASDAQ:LDTC opened at $2.26 on Friday. LeddarTech has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that LeddarTech will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LDTC shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on LeddarTech in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on LeddarTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeddarTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LeddarTech stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 104,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 2.38% of LeddarTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

LeddarTech Company Profile

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

