Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Lindblad Expeditions has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. On average, analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.84. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. StockNews.com lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 33,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $246,629.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

