M/I Homes, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for M/I Homes in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.13. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M/I Homes’ current full-year earnings is $16.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.
M/I Homes Stock Performance
Shares of MHO stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.31. M/I Homes has a one year low of $64.28 and a one year high of $140.73.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of M/I Homes
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $3,444,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,838,000 after purchasing an additional 43,417 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $9,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
