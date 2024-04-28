M/I Homes, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for M/I Homes in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.13. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M/I Homes’ current full-year earnings is $16.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MHO stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.31. M/I Homes has a one year low of $64.28 and a one year high of $140.73.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of M/I Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $3,444,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,838,000 after purchasing an additional 43,417 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $9,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.