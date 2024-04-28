McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $111.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $86.26 and a 52 week high of $130.86.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.
