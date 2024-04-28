Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $6.34 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

