Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Metro in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Get Metro alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.86.

Metro Price Performance

Metro stock opened at C$70.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. Metro has a 52-week low of C$65.43 and a 52-week high of C$78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.60.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.91. The firm had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.63 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.00%.

Metro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Metro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.