MIND Technology (MIND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MIND Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MIND stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. MIND Technology has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

