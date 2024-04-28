MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $22.22

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.22, but opened at $23.81. MINISO Group shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 616,092 shares traded.

MINISO Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $541.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 95.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

